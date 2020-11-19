Obituary

CACHIA. On November 18, at St James Hospital, ROSE MARIE, née Borg, of Balzan, widow of Frank, aged 91, passed away peacefully after a short illness. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Monique and Robert, George and Benna, Jackie and Lina, Beatrice and Simon; her grandchildren Sarah, Ella, Liza, Lucia, Andrew, James and Julian and their husbands and partners; her great-grandchildren Tara, Alex, Tom, Sebastian, David, Sam and Sofia, close family friends and Liza, her carer who proved to be a faithful friend. The funeral leaves St James Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 20, at 8am, for the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment, in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (en-trance from the top gate). No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares or The Salesians of Don Bosco would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – Canon VICTOR CILIA, ex-archpriest of Cospicua. Loving and unfading memories on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In ever loving memory of CONNIE, a caring mother and grand-mother, today the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and her grandchildren.

