Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On November 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Ħamrun, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria née Farrugia, his children Edward and his wife Charlene and Antoinette and her husband Mario, his grandchildren Sharlon and her partner Donald, Sarah and her husband Warren, Andria, Zack and Shanaya, his great-grandchildren Bradley, Zane and Zoella, his brothers and sisters Salvina and her husband Charles, Alfred, Rose and her husband Albert, Rita and her husband Edmond and Carmen, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 19, at 2pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CLARKE. On November 17, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, ROSEMARY, née Mifsud, passed away peacefully, at the venerable age of 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her only daughter Pat, née Goldsmith, and her husband Mario Grech, her much loved granddaughter Alexea, her grandson David, and her great-grandchildren Maya and Luli, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Saturday, November 20, at 8.30am, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta, Floriana, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication in making her last few years as comfortable as possible.

In Memoriam

CILIA – Canon VICTOR CILIA, ex-archpriest of Cospicua. Loving and unfading memories on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In ever loving memory of CONNIE, a caring mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and her grandchildren.

