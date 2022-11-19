Obituary

CACHIA. On November 17, MICHAEL, surrounded by his family, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Maureen, his children Debbie and Mark Zarb Cousin, his son Darren and his wife Julie, his beloved grandchildren Matthew and Alexandra, Danielle, Tyler and Code, his brothers Godwin and Alfred, his sister Miriam, in-laws and friends in Malta and England. The funeral will be held in England. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – Canon VICTOR CILIA, ex-archpriest of Cospicua. Loving and unfading memories on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In ever loving memory of CONNIE, a caring mother and grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and her grandchildren.

In memory of JOSEPH D’AMICO who departed from this world on November 20, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Josette, his son Sergio and his wife Therese, grandchildren Kristina and Michael, his brothers and sisters Gaetano and his wife Therese, David and his wife Sylvana, Isabella and her husband Joe, Gemma and her husband Peter, Cynthia and her husband Philip, Salvatore Spina, widower of his sister Carmelina and relatives of his late wife Renata; Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie, Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace

