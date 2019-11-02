Obituary

PORTANIER. We sadly announce the passing away of JEAN CARL in Prague. Jay See to his friends and Jeaninu to his family. He was surrounded by his most beloved mother Rose, his loving fiancée Maria, cousin Ingrid and uncle Noel. He will be sorely missed by his numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, both in Malta and abroad, his fiancée’s family and his many friends in Malta and Prague. Mass celebrating his life shall take place on Tuesday, November 5, at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, at 2pm. May he continue to live in our hearts and may the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family wish no flowers but donations to Beating Hearts Malta as follows: cheques to Souris, Triq Esprit Barthet, Madliena; bank transfer to Beating Hearts Malta MT70VALL22013000000040020749864; BOV mobile pay 99119100.

Requiem Mass

To mark the anniversary of the deaths of JOSEPH A. BORG COSTANZI and JOANNA BORG COSTANZI, a Mass for the repose of their souls will be said tomorrow at 11am at St Joseph Convent, Blata l-Bajda.

In Memoriam

ABELA MIZZI. In loving memory of CHARLES on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, November 3, at 11.45am at St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta. Sorely missed and loving you always. Your family.

AZZOPARDI – CECIL. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine, his children Mariella and Ivan, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH SANT – LEWIS. Happy memories of our dear father today the 19th anniversary of his repose. Forever in our hearts. Mariella, Anthony, Joseph, Marie-Therese and their families.

ULLO XUEREB – CARMELINA. In loving memory of Zia Carm on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

