BAJADA. On October 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN LOUIS, of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Gail, his children Christine, Steven and his wife Anne, Darren, Marlene, Chrystelle and her husband Sean and Kimberley, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings, Charlie, Paul, Lolly, Nina and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 2, at 1.30pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FELICE PACE. On October 31, JOSEPH, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Greatly loved and always remembered by his beloved wife Josephine and their children Anna-Marija, Matthew and Tereża, his granddaughter Kristina, his siblings Irene, Fr Albert O.P., Marie, Richard, Salvu and Carmen, his brethren of the First Community of the Neocathecumenal Way of Balzan, various other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass, praesente cadavere will be held today, Monday, November 2, at 9.30am at the Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if, instead of flowers, donations are made on his behalf to the cloistered nuns of St Ursula, in Valletta, and the Hospice Movement.

May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On October 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr EDDIE, SJ, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and Chile, his sisters Mimi wife of Dominic Fenech, Josephine wife of Salvatore Zammit and his brother Edgar husband of Judith, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral was held yesterday. Donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers would be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

MICALLEF. On November 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, ex-Director of the Department of Civil Protection, of Tarxien, residing in Santa Luċija, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his caring wife Amy née Hibberd, his son Ronald and Irene Canovari, his daughter Caroline and Kevin Galea and his most beloved grandchildren Abigail, Thomas, Onda, Vita, Rosa Luce and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 7.15am on Wednesday, November 4, for St Piju X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CECIL. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Mariella and Ivan, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – KARM. On your first anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

GRECH SANT – LEWIS. Happy memories of our dear father, today the 20th anniversary of his repose. Forever in our hearts. Mariella, Anthony, Joseph, Marie-Therese and their families.

