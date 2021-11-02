Obituary

FARRUGIA SACCO. On October 31, at The Royal Marsden, Sutton, CARMELO sive Lino, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Cynthia, his two sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, his grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. He will be greatly missed by his brother Anton and his wife Georgette, his sister Marie and her husband Godfrey, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the consultants and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, and at The Royal Marsden, Sutton, Fr Mario Sant and Fr Joseph Formosa, Puttinu Cares and the Malta British High Commission.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CECIL. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 16th anni-versary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Mariella and Ivan, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – KARM. On your second anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

GRECH SANT – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear father today the 21st anniversary of his repose. Sadly missed by his children Mariella, Anthony, Joseph and Marie-Therese, their spouses and grandchildren.

ULLO XUEREB – CARMELINA. In loving memory of auntie Carm on the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

