IN MEMORIAM

ARRIGO – MARCELLA.

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o’er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd,

A host, of golden daffodils…

William Wordsworth

In memory of Marcella Arrigo, on the anniversary of her demise.

AZZOPARDI – CECIL. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Mariella and Ivan, relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – KARM. On your third anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

GRECH SANT – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear father today the 22nd anniversary of his repose. Sadly missed by his children Mariella, Anthony, Joseph and Marie-Therese, their spouses and grandchildren.

ULLO XUEREB – CARMELINA. In loving memory of zia Carm on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

ANNALISE CALLEJA - Remembering a most beloved daughter and sister today being the 19th anniversary of her demise. Don’t cry for me now that I am dead; My body’s gone but not my soul; I am still here, I’m here beside you; Please don’t shed another tear; With God and Mary here beside me; I have nothing more to fear. Always in our thoughts and our prayers. Your parents Maryrose and Edmond, your sister Dorianne, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving and living memory of Fr RENÉ ANTOINE CILIA on the tenth anniversary of his embracing a new life in Jesus Christ. A Eucharistic Celebration, thanking God for the Gift of his life, will be celebrated On Friday 4th November at 6pm, at St Joseph School Chapel, Blata l-Bajda. Relatives and friends are kindly asked to attend. This Mass will also be offered for Priestly and Religious Vocations.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.