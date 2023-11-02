Obituaries

ABELA. On November 1, SAVIOUR, aged 90, passed away peacefully. Dearly loved and missed by his wife Georgina, his children Raymond and his wife Catherine, Miriam and Elizabeth and her husband Michael, and his grandchildren Adrian, Sarah and her husband Duane, Neil and Kevin. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Friday, November 3, at 8.30am at Madonna ta’ Lourdes church, San Ġwann followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. On October 31, MARIA CONCETTA (May), née Calleja, widow of Joseph, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 83. Deeply mourned by her sons Ralph and his wife Elaine, Eric and his wife Claire, Bjorn, widower of her daughter Lynda, her grandchildren Sean, Karl, Bianca, Alessia, Kane, Kurt and Liam, her sister Eileen, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass will be held today, Thursday, November 2, at 2pm, at Tal-Ibraġ church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, carers and staff at Roseville Home, Attard, for their dedication.

SCALPELLO. On September 9, at his residence in the UK, MARCELLO ANTOINE, formerly of Fgura, aged 48, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Hannah and Rhys, his dear parents, Robert and Joyce Scalpello, his siblings, Massimo, Roberta and her husband Manuel Gellel, Eliza and her husband Ronnie Micallef and Marchéta and his nieces and nephew, Gabriel, Elena and Ilaria. The urn containing his remains will be conveyed to St Mary of Jesus church (Ta’ Ġieżu), Valletta, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – KARM. On your fourth anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

INCORVAJA – MARIE LOUISE. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a dear sister and aunt, today the first anniversary since her passing to eternal life. Loved and missed by her family. A prayer in her memory is solicited.

ANNALISE CALLEJA - Remembering a most beloved daughter and sister today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Don't cry for me now that I am dead, my body's gone but not my soul, I am still here, I'm here beside you, please don't shed another tear, with God and Mary here beside me. I have nothing more to fear. Always in our thoughts and our prayers, your parents Maryrose and Edmond, your sister Dorianne, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.