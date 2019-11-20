Obituaries

CORTIS. On November 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOREEN, née Zammit, of Tarxien, and living in Attard, aged 57, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her children Amanda and Adriana and their partners, her brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, at 1.15pm for Tarxien parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PALMIER. On November 16, ALBERT ANTHONY, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Albert and his wife Rita, Lorraine and her husband George Schembri Orland, his grandchildren Carl and his wife Charlene, Kevin and his girlfriend Rose, Christopher and Andrew, his granddaughter Emma, his sister Mary and her husband Richard Palmier, his sister-in-law Emmeline, widow of Charles, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Friday, November 22, at 2pm, at Balzan parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the ALS Malta, Djar Bjorn, Main Street, Qormi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABEL – MARTIN, 20.11.1996. To have loved and then to part, is the greatest sorrow of the human heart. A prayer is solicited. Marie, Jonathan and family.

GALEA – GLORIA, nèe Gulia. In loving memory, on the 20th anniversary of her demise. ‘O Lord our Lord, how admirable is thy name in the whole earth’ (Ps. 8, 2). Michael, Christopher, Peter.

GALEA – GLORIA, nèe Gulia. In loving memory of a dear sister, especially today. Antoinette, John and Simone.

MAGRI – SUSANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Cecil and her sons Kevin, Karl and Richard, their res-pective spouses and grand children. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MIFSUD – TARCISIO. Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father on the 10th anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the St Joseph parish church, Msida. Lord, grant him eternal rest.