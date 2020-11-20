Obituaries

CACHIA. On November 18, at St James Hospital, ROSE MARIE, née Borg, of Balzan, widow of Frank, age 91, passed away peacefully after a short illness. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Monique and Robert, George and Benna, Jackie and Lina, Beatrice and Simon; her grandchildren Sarah, Ella, Liza, Lucia, Andrew, James, Julian and their husbands and partners; her great grandchildren Tara, Alex, Tom, Sebastian, Timmy, David, Sam, and Sofia; her sister Joyce and Antoine Cachia and her sister-in-law Dorothy Borg; along with close family friends and Liza, her carer who proved to be a faithful friend. The funeral leaves St James Hospital today, Friday, November 20 at 8am for the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment, in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from top gate). No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares or The Salesians of Don Bosco would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH MARGUERAT. On November 13, at Pisa, Italy, Fr PIERRE, SJ, aged 62, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and Italy, his sisters Maureen and her husband Keith Cole, Cecilia and her husband Joseph Grech, Graziella and her husband Paul Agius and Sandra and her husband Ivan Distefano, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and JRS Staff. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21 at 11am at the Collegiate Parish Church, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Naxxar. The funeral Mass can be followed on the “Skyline webcam Naxxar Parish”. No flowers by request, but donations to the JRS Malta (St Aloysius’ Sports Complex, 50, Triq ix-Xorrox, Birkirkara, BKR 1631) will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

In Memoriam

ABEL – MARTIN, 24 years on.

To have loved

And then to part

Is the greatest sorrow

Of the human heart.

So loving, so cherished.

Marie, Jonathan and family.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSA on the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. 21.11.2012. Always in our thoughts and prayers Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, November 20, at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 7am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ANTHONY, a loving father and grandfather, today the 40th anniversary of his death. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dearest father, today the 39th anniversary of his demise. His daughters, sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – GLORIA, née Gulia. In loving memory, on the 21st anniversary of her demise. “Give praise to the Lord, for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.” (Ps. 117,1). Michael, Christopher, Peter.

MAGRI – SUSANNE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Deeply missed by her husband Cecil and her children Kevin, Karl and Richard, their respective spouses, and her five grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.