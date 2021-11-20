Obituary

CLARKE. On November 17, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, ROSEMARY, née Mifsud, passed away peacefully, at the venerable age of 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her only daughter Pat, née Goldsmith, and her husband Mario Grech, her much loved granddaughter Alexea, her grandson David, and her great-grandchildren Maya and Luli, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia today, Saturday, November 20, at 8.30am, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta, Floriana, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia, for their care and dedication in making her last few years as comfortable as possible.

In Memoriam

ABEL – MARTIN, 20.11.96. Fondest loving memories of a wonderful husband and dad, lost tragically on that dreadful day. Forever missing you, forever grateful. Marie and Jonathan.

CAMILLERI – ANTHONY, a loving father and grandfather, today the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – GLORIA, née Gulia. In loving memory, on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. “Bless the Lord, O my soul: and let all that is within me bless his Holy name.” (Ps.102,1). Michael, Christopher, Peter.

MAGRI – SUSANNE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Deeply missed by her husband Cecil and her children Kevin, Karl and Richard, their respective spouses, and her five grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

