In Memoriam

ABEL – MARTIN, 20.11.96. Forever in our heart. A treasure lost, a memory treasured. Marie and Jonathan.

BORG. In loving memories of my beloved mother JOAN, today being the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much I love you and miss you and wish that you were here. Deeply missed by Vicky. God, please take good care of her.

CAMILLERI – ANTHONY. A loving father and grandfather, today the 42nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of ANTHONY, today being the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in my thoughts and prayers. His sister Odette.

CASSAR – ANTHONY. Precious memories of a loving and devoted husband and father on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Emma and son Mark. May the Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – MARLENE. Treasured memories of our dear mama on the fifth anniversary of her death. Her daughters Victoria and Ann Marie and all families, relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – DAVID (Cello). Cherished memories of our dear brother and uncle, today being the first anniversary of his demise. 28.2.1945 – 20.11.2021. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESPOTT. Treasured and unfading loving memories of our most beloved brother KARL ANTHONY on the fourth year of his demise on November 23. His siblings Maurice, Jean and Tania. Sorely missed daily and every second, love you, till eternity. Tania. Please remem­ber him in your prayers.

GALEA – GLORIA, née Gulia. In loving memory, on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. A good wife, a good mother, a good believer. A prayer is solicited. Michael, Christopher and Peter.

MAGRI – SUZANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Cecil and her sons Kevin, Karl and Richard, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

QUINTANO. In everlasting memory of JOSEPH and ELSIE née Archer, who left us 24.11.1987 and 1.4.1989 respectively. Their children, spouses together with their families.

SPITERI. In loving and living memory of SANDRO on the first anniversary of his embracing a new life in Jesus Christ. A Mass to commemorate his life will be celebrated on Sunday, November 27, at 11am, at St Thomas Moore chapel, University of Malta, Tal-Qroqq. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

TAYAR. In loving memory of my dear parents GITA and GEORGE who passed away 31 (November 22) and 28 years ago (November 26) respectively this month. Forever in our thoughts. May they both rest in peace, and their spirit live on forever. Their daughter Rina, and grandson Gabriel (Arnold).

ZAMMIT – ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Pharm. Treasured memories of a much-loved brother-in-law and uncle on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Liliana and Mario, Ingrid and Daniel.

Treasured memories of ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Pharm. A beloved husband and father on the 19th anniversary of his demise, November 19, 2003. Lovingly remembered by his wife Pierina and daughters Stephanie and her husband Bernard and Martine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOAN BORG, today marks the third year since the passing of our mother. God gave us our mother and He tried to be fair; When He gave us ours we got more than our share; Although He took her back to Heaven three years ago; We are so grateful for the years He let her stay. Sadly missed by her children Vicky and Julien, Sean, Eric and Greta, Jonathan and Alison and her grandchildren Adam, Emily, Julia, Jade, Jack and Jamie. God, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH G. BORG, LL.D. a very dear husband, father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Audrey, David, James, Josephine, Max and Adam.

In loving memory of our beloved VINCENT RAPA 24.11.2019 – 24.11.2022 on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered and loved by his family and friends. Masses for the repose of Vincent’s soul will be offered on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at John Paul II Institute for the Family (Ta’ Kana) in Victoria, Gozo at 7am and 7pm, and at the Chapel of the Salesian Sisters of St John Bosco in Victoria, Gozo at 5pm. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of KARL ANTHONY DESPOTT 7/ 1/ 1947 - 23/ 11/ 2018. On the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sorely missed and forever treasured in the hearts of his loving wife Maphine and his children Edward and Maria and her husband Josep. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memory of JOSEPH D'AMICO who departed from this world on November 20, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Josette, his son Sergio and his wife Therese, grandchildren Kristina and Michael, his brothers and sisters Gaetano and his wife Therese, David and his wife Sylvana, Isabella and her husband Joe, Gemma and her husband Peter, Cynthia and her husband Philip, Salvatore Spina, widower of his sister Carmelina and relatives of his late wife Renata; Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie, Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

To Thank

I would like to thank all at the Ophthalmic Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their support and professionalism during my recent stay there. M.B., Qrendi

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.