Obituaries

MIFSUD. On November 18, CARMEN née Callus, widow of Nazzareno, aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her treasured children Dr Joe and his wife Angela, Sally and her husband Dr Alberto Vella, Miriam, John, and Annette, widow of Anthony Camilleri, her adored grandchildren Lorraine, Stefania, Anna Maria, Patricia, Roberta, David, Karl, Nigel, Jana, Adam and Daniel and their spouses, her 13 great-grandchildren, her sister Mary, wife of Andrew Buhagiar, and her brother Joe, other family members and friends.

Mass to celebrate her life will be said today Monday, November 20, at 3pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment in the family grave at St Nicholas cemetery, Qrendi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kristu Re 2 at SVPH for their loving care and dedication during her stay under their care. May she rest in peace.

XUEREB. On November 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESA, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joined eternal life reuniting with her husband Joseph. Theresa will be deeply missed by her children Raymond and his wife Anna, David and his wife Sandra, Caroline and her husband Joseph, and Alexandra widow of Norbert and her partner Laurence, her grandchildren Matthew, Leanne, Keith and his wife Stephanie, Roberta and her husband Yurgen, and Glen and his wife Christina, her great-grandchildren Samuel and Koda, her brothers and sisters and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 21, at 2.30pm, for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Lija Cemetery in the family grave.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABEL – MARTIN, 20.11.’96. Greatly loved. Forever missed. Till we meet again in Jesus’ name. Marie, Jonathan and family.

CAMILLERI – ANTHONY, a loving father and grandfather, today the 43rd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE’ CONTI MANDUCA – DAVID (Cello) 28.02.45 – 20.11.20. Loving memories on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters and their families. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.

GALEA – GLORIA, née Gulia. In loving memory, on the 24th anniversary of her demise.

‘For with the Lord there is mercy’ (ps. 129,7). Michael, Christopher, Peter.

MAGRI – SUSANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Cecil and her sons Kevin, Karl and Richard, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In memory of JOSEPH D’AMICO who departed from this world on November 20, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Josette, his son Sergio and his wife Therese, grandchildren Kristina and Michael, his brothers and sisters Gaetano and his wife Therese, David and his wife Sylvana, Isabella and her husband Joe, Gemma and her husband Peter, Cynthia and her husband Philip, Salvatore Spina, widower of his sister Carmelina and relatives of his late wife Renata; Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie, Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace

