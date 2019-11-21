Obituaries

DEBONO. On November 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr FRANKIE DEBONO, OFM Conv., former parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 73, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss the Franciscan Minor Conventual Friars, Grace, widow of his brother Alfred, his brothers and sister, Victor and his wife Rita, Sr. Domenica of the Augustinian Sisters, Salvu and his wife Veronica, Martin and his wife Vivian, and the sisters and residents at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 22, at 7.45am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, for the Crucifix Chapel of the parish church, where Fr Frankie will lie in state from 8.30am onwards. The funeral cortege then leaves the Crucifix chapel at 3.15pm for the parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the Franciscan Minor Conventual Friars grave at the Hniena Divina cemetery in St Paul’s Bay.

PSAILA. On November 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EDWARD, of Tarxien and residing in Qormi, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Bernardette, his children Kenneth and his wife Ingrid, Alison and her husband Clinton, grandchildren Andreas, Tatiana and Nick, his brother and his sisters, in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 22, at 7.45am for St George’s parish church Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.15am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF EYNAUD. On November 19, HELEN MARY (known as Lilian), widow of Maurice, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church at the venerable age of 96. She leaves to mourn her great loss, and celebrate her full and joyous life, her sons Mark, Peter, Martin, Michael and Paul; their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Sr Amy RSCJ, relatives, friends and her devoted carer Jemalyn Nerpio. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Saturday, November 23, at 8.30am at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, or other charitable institutions would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of my dear husband WALTER on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Grace.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSA on the seventh anniversary of her passing away to Eternal life. 21.11.2012. Always in our thoughts and prayers Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her grand and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE BONO. In loving memory our dear mother PAULINE on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Suzanne, Marie Claire and their families.

FENECH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband and father, THOMAS, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his wife Nadya and sons Etienne and Jean-Marc. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO – GEORGE. Today the 31st anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He is now joined by his beloved wife, Antoinette, who passed away seven years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George, Maria Chiara, her husband Michael Cauchi and their daughter Carina, Anthony John, Francis James, and George Charles. Always cherished in our hearts and minds. “Unable are the loved to die.” (Emily Dickinson)

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.