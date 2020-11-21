Obituary

GRECH MARGUERAT. On November 13, in Pisa, Italy, Fr PIERRE GRECH MARGUERAT SJ, aged 62, went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and Italy, his sisters Maureen and her husband Keith Cole, Cecilia and her husband Joseph Grech, Graziella and her husband Paul Agius and Sandra and her husband Ivan Distefano, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and JRS Staff.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, November 21, at 11am, at the Collegiate parish church, Naxxar, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Funeral Mass can be followed on the Skyline webcam Naxxar Parish. No flowers by request, but donations to the JRS Malta (St Aloysius’ Sports Complex, 50, Triq ix-Xorrox, Birkirkara BKR 1631) will be greatly appreciated.

May he rest in the peace of the risen Lord.

AQUILINA. In loving memory of my dear husband WALTER on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Grace.

DE BONO. In loving memory of PAULINE on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, fondly remembered by her daughters and their families.

FENECH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband and father, THOMAS, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his wife Nadya and sons Etienne and Jean-Marc. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO – GEORGE. Today the 32nd anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He is now joined by his beloved wife, Antoinette, who passed away eight years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George, Maria Chiara, her husband Michael Cauchi and their daughter Carina, Anthony John, Francis James, and George Charles. Always cherished in our hearts and minds.

“Unable are the loved to die.” (Emily Dickinson)

