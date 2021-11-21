In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of my dear husband WALTER on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Grace.

ARRIGO – TONIO, MARILYNE and ANNA. In our thoughts and prayers. May they rest in peace.

BORG. In loving memory of my beloved mother JOAN, today being the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much I love you and miss you and wish that you were here. Deeply missed by Vicky. God, please take good care of my mother.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSA on the ninth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. 21.11.2012. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her grand and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at 8am at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of my dear brother ANTHONY on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

CASSAR - ANTHONY. Precious memories of a loving and devoted husband and father on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Emma and son Mark. May the Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dear mama, being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Victoria and Ann Marie, their families, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DESPOTT – KARL ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved brother, on his third year of his demise on November 23. Gone but never forgotten, sorely missed daily, leaving void and emptiness in our hearts. His siblings, Maurice, Jean and Tania. Love you till eternity. Kindly say a prayer.

FENECH. Treasured memories of our dear beloved THOMAS, husband and father who passed away 15 years ago. Deeply missed by his wife Nadya, children Etienne and Jean-Marc, sister, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

FRENDO – GEORGE. Today the 33rd anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He is now joined by his beloved wife, Antoinette, who passed away nine years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George, Maria Chiara, her husband Michael Cauchi and their daughter Carina, Anthony John, Francis James, and George Charles. Always cherished in our hearts and minds.“Unable are the loved to die.” (Emily Dickinson)

PACE – MARIONNE. Everlasting memories of a treasured mother, grandmother and sister, on the 27th year of her passing to the Lord.

Deep in our hearts

You will always stay

Lovingly remembered every day.

Kristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and family, brother Edward and his family. Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

QUINTANO. In everlasting memory of our parents JOSEPH and ELSIE née Archer. Their children, spouses and families.

SPITERI – JOSEPHINE and FRANCIS. In loving memory and unfading love of our dear parents on their 18th and 11th anniversary of their demise. Their children Vivienne, Paul and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

TAYAR. In loving memory of my dear parents GITA and GEORGE who passed away 30 (November 22) and 27 years ago (November 26) respectively this month. Forever in our thoughts. May they both rest in peace, and their spirit live on forever. Their daughter Rina, and grandson Gabriel (Arnold).

ZAMMIT – ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Pharm. Treasured memories of a much loved brother-in-law and uncle on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Liliana and Mario, Ingrid and Daniel.

