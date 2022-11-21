Obituary

GRECH. On November 19, ESTHER, widow of Joseph, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Emanuel and his wife Margaret, Maria and her husband Renald Galea, Ġuża and her husband Joe Ghio, Lina and her husband Michael Mizzi; Loreta and Pauline; her beloved grandchildren Dr Antonio Ghio LL.D and Dr Joseph Ghio LL.D; Dr Joseph Grech LL.D, Mr Stephan Grech (orthopaedic surgeon), Dr Reuben Grech (neuro-radiologist); Roberto Galea; Silvio Mizzi and Dr Joseph Mizzi LL.D, her great-grandchildren Giuseppe, James, Sean, Giulia, Ariela, Maximillian, Victoria, Roger, Giuseppe and Lina. The funeral will be held today, Monday, November 21, at 4pm, at St George’s Basilica in Victoria, Gozo. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of my dear husband WALTER on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Grace.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSA on the 10th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life – 21.11.2012. Always in our thoughts and prayers – Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 7am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DeBONO. In loving memory of PAULINE on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers – her daughters Suzanne and Marie Claire and their families. Rest in peace.

FENECH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband and father, THOMAS, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his wife Nadya and sons Etienne and Jean-Marc. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO – GEORGE. Today the 34th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He is now joined by his beloved wife, Antoinette, who passed away 10 years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son, Fr George J. Frendo, their daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George and Maria Pisani, Maria Chiara, her husband Michael Cauchi and their daughters Carina and Aurora, Anthony John, Francis James and Gabriella Vella, and George Charles and Rita Curmi. Always cherished in our hearts and minds. “Unable are the loved to die.” (Emily Dickinson)

In ever loving memory of JOSEPH G. COLEIRO a beloved father and grandfather, today being the 23rd year since his demise. Always remembered with gratitude in our hearts for being the generous, loving person that he always was. We cherish the fruits of his abundant love and ask You Lord, to grant him eternal peace. Forever missed by his children, Janika, Karin, John, Ira, Mireille, Joseanne and Tutzi and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. A prayer is solicited

In ever loving memory of MARCELLINE ZAMMIT who was taken away unexpectedly on November 21, 2017 The most painful words to hear are, “But it has been five years.” So, when someone asks us, “how long has it been?” We walk away with tears in our eyes whispering, “Only yesterday.” This heartfelt message is for you, We miss you more than words can say Our world lost someone precious on the day you went away. Loved and remembered by her two beloved sons Cliff and Mark, and her adored grandson Jack, her father Clifford William, her sisters Estelle and her husband Martin, Marie Therese and her husband Jesmond, Anne Marie and her husband Jude, Yvette, her nephew and nieces, Richard, Alice May, Pippa and baby Emily, Emma Jane, Jessica and Leo, Martina, Yazmin, Jade and Sarah. Lord, grant her and our mama eternal rest

