Obituaries

DEGIORGIO. On November 19, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANTHONY, widower of Rosy, of Tarxien, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Sonia and her husband John, his grandchild Dylan, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence on Thursday, November 23, at 8.45am, for St Augustine church (Agostinjani), Tarxien, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FILLETTI. On November 15, VICTOR H., aged 94, ex-member of the 3/11 Regiment Royal Malta Artillery (RMA), passed away peacefully at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joined eternal life reuniting with his beloved wife Ċensina and his daughter Maria Grazzja. He will always be loved and cherished by his children Fr Vittorio, MC, in Mexico, Dr Pierre and his wife Ruth in England, Maronna, Ivan and his wife Lara, his precious grandchildren Rebecca and her husband David Stew, Alexandra, Stephanie and her husband Tom Devlin, Nina and Harry, his beloved great-grandchildren Cora and Margot, his sisters Marion La Rosa and Hettie Scicluna Aquilina and their families, his sister-in-law Iris Rizzo Naudi and her family, his nephews, nieces and cousins, the community at Simblija, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, November 22, at 9am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida. This will be followed by a private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Missionaries of Charity Sisters, Cospicua, in memory of Victor will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and care shown by all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, during this delicate time.

PODESTÀ. On November 19, at the venerable age of 105, LAURA née Moore passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearest daughter Patricia and her husband William Cassar Torreggiani, her daughter-in-law Kristine, her treasured grandchildren Teriza, Stephanie and Sarah, Maya, Aaron and Christoph, their spouses and partners, her precious great-grandchildren Lara, Emma, Sean, Nicholas, Hannah, Sascha, Daniel, Kristina, Nina, George, Lucy, Sophie, Jamie and Amy, great-great-grandchildren Zac, Sophie and Hunter, her sister-in-law Edith Moore, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be concelebrated at 10am on Friday, November 24, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta' Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Roseville for their unwavering care over the years.

Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – MICHAEL THOMAS. Treasured memories of a dearly loved son and brother on the second anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Phyllis, Robert, Bernard, numerous relatives and friends in Malta and Australia. May he rest in peace.

AQUILINA. In loving memory of my dear husband WALTER on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Grace.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSA on the 11th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life, 21.11.2012. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at 9am at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DeBONO. In loving memory of PAULINE on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her daughters Suzanne and Marie Claire and their families. Rest in peace.

FENECH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband and father, THOMAS, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his wife Nadya and sons Etienne, Jean-Marc and his wife Sarah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO – GEORGE. Today the 35th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. He is now joined by his beloved wife, Antoinette, who passed away eight years ago. Both are deeply missed and fondly remembered by their son Fr George J. Frendo, daughters Maria, Joy, Elizabeth and her husband Gino Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Camilleri, their grandchildren George Joseph, Malcolm George and Maria Camilleri Pisani, Maria Chiara, her husband Michael Cauchi and their daughters Carina and Aurora, Anthony John, Francis James and Gabriella Vella, and George Charles. Always cherished in our hearts and minds. “Unable are the loved to die.” (Emily Dickinson)

In ever loving memory of JOSEPH G. COLEIRO a beloved father and grandfather, today being the 24th year since his demise. Always remembered with gratitude in our hearts for being the generous, loving person that he always was. We cherish the fruits of his abundant love and ask You Lord, to grant him eternal peace. Forever missed by his children, Janika, Karin, John, Ira, Mireille, Joseanne and Tutzi and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. A prayer is solicited

