Obituaries

MALLIA. On November 21, JOSEPHINE, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brother Neville and his wife Joyce, her nephews and nieces Noel, Caroline, Simon, Audrienne, Malcolm, Etienne, Giselle and Andre, her grand-nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 23, at 8am, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Serena, St Paul’s Bay, for their care and dedication.

MANSUETO. On November 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY of Ħamrun, residing in Msida, aged 75, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emma, his children Mario and his wife Ruth, Ann and her husband Laurence, her grandchildren Theodora, Abigail, Matthias and Gabriel, his great-granddaughter Angelica, his sister Rose and her husband Martin, his brother Joe and his wife Tessie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 22, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF EYNAUD. On November 19, HELEN MARY (known as Lilian), née Debono, widow of Maurice, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the venerable age of 96. She leaves to mourn her great loss, and celebrate her full and joyous life, her sons Mark, Peter, Martin, Michael and Paul, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Sr Amy RSCJ, relatives, friends and her devoted carer Jemalyn Nerpio. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 23, at 8.30am, at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or other charitable institutions would be appreciated.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the ninth anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

BARDON – LOUISE. In memory of our dearest Nanna Lu on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus and Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARY ANN. Treasured memories of a loving daughter and sister on the third anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her loving parents Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at Madonna tal-Ftajjar chapel, Carmel Street, Luqa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memo-ries of our dear father PAUL who passed away 36 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

FORMOSA – FRANCIS. In ever loving memory of a dear and respectful father, passed away 31 years ago today. Never forgotten by his son Lawrence, his grandchildren Andre, Etienne and Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our dear DENIS on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondest love, Lina and family.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of EDDIE of Floriana, on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Lora, his children Claudio, Marthese, Joseph, Roderick and Oliver and their spouses and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SHAW – NORMAN. In loving memory of our dear father, on the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered with love and prayers by his sons, daughters and in-laws. Masses said today at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

