Obituaries

ATTARD. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA ASSUNTA née Gauci of Sliema who lived in St Julian’s, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son David and his wife Joan, her daughter Yvonne Rose, widow of Raymond Vella, her nephews and nieces, Daniel and his fiancée Ann Marie, Jessica and her husband Kurt, and their children Kelly, Kay and Ben, Stefania and her husband Edward and their son Nicky, Rachel and her husband Jesmond, Nigel and his partner Rachelle and her son Triston, her sister Doris and many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 23, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to avoid black attire in respect of the family’s wishes. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SULTANA. On November 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE (ex- director general, Civil Aviation Department Malta), aged 73, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Anna née Portelli, his children Janet and her fiancée Michele Marra, Ingrid and her husband Andrea Meli, his brother Henry, his cousins, among whom Victoria, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held on November 18, at the Mosta basilica. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the 10th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

ARRIGO – TONIO, MARILYNE and ANNA. In fond remembrance, Divine Mercy, grant them eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE née Pantallersco on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Mariella and Ray, Ivan and Claudia, her grandchildren and her sister Sr Eugenia of the Ursuline Sisters. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. Loving memories of my beloved mother JOAN. One year ago, I said goodbye. One year ago, I watched you die. One year ago, my heart was ripped in two. One year ago, I said “I love you”! May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much I love and miss you and wish that you were here. Vicky.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memory of my dear brother ANTHONY, being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, VICTORIA née Xuereb. On the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Mark and Caroline, Sean and Liz, Simon, Evie, Archie and Henry, Louise and Dennis Dowling, Albert von Brockdorff and all her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARY ANN. Treasured memories of a loving daughter and sister on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her loving parents Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI – OLGA. Widow of Dr Alfred Cauchi on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Precious memories of you dear mother and grandmother, never fade away and time uncover what you have been, the love and strength of us all, the rock we were all anchored to. O Lord grant her eternal peace. Her children Victor, Maria, Emily, Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memories of our dear father PAUL who passed away 37 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DESPOTT – KARL ANTHONY. On the second demise of his passing. Treasured and unfading loving memories of a beloved brother. His brother Maurice, sisters Jean and Tania and their respective families. Always in my thoughts and daily prayers, and in my heart. I miss you sorely each passing day and I love you till eternity. Rest in peace dear Karl. Tania.

FERRANTE SOMERVILLE. Cherished memories of my parents, MARIE and CARMELO THOMAS on the anniversary of their joining the Lord. 2003 and 1981 respectively. Isabel and Michael, grandchildren Juliana and Malcolm Scerri-Ferrante.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved DENIS with fondest love on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Lina and family.

PACE – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 38 years ago on November 25. Always remembered by his wife Winnie, his daughter Glorianne, his sister Irma, family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

PACE – MARIONNE. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and sister on her 26th anniversary.

Deep in our hearts

You’ll always stay

Lovingly remembered

Everyday.

Cristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and family. Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

SHAW – NORMAN. Treasured and cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, daughter, in-laws and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. In loving memory of our dearest parents JOSEPHINE and FRANCIS on the 17th and 10th anniversary respectively of their passing away. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Your children Vivienne and Paul and their respective families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

TAYAR. In loving memory of my dear parents GITA and GEORGE, who passed away 29 (November, 22) and 26 years ago (November, 26) respectively this month. Forever in our thoughts. May they both rest in peace and their spirit live on forever. Their daughter Rina, and grandson Gabriel (Arnold).

ZAMMIT ‒ ERIC ZAMMIT B.Pharm. Treasured memories of a much loved brother-in-law and uncle on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Liliana and Mario, Ingrid and Daniel.

