Obituary

MICALLEF. On November 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, widow of Carmelo, of Siġġiewi, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Marthanne and her husband Alan Castillo, her grandchildren Nicholas, Michael and Camila, and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, at 1.30pm, for St Nicholas parish church in Siġġiewi where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the 11th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, née Pantallersco, on the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Mariella and Ivan and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARDON. In loving memory of our dear LOUISE, affectionately known as nanna Lu, on the 24th anniversary of her demise, one month short of her 99th year. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, VICTORIA, née Xuereb, on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mark and Caroline, Sean and Liz, Simon, Evie, Archie, Henry and Atticus, Louise and Dennis Dowling, Albert von Brockdorff and all her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema, at 9am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARY ANN. Treasured memories of a loving daughter and sister on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her loving parents Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memo-ries of our dear father PAUL who passed away 38 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved DENIS with fondest love on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Lina and family.

SHAW – NORMAN. Treasured memories of a dearest father on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Still loved, still missed and forever dear. His sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.