Obituaries

CASSAR. In loving memory of VINCENT who went to meet the Risen Lord on November 20 at the age of 88. Forever loved and remembered by his wife Mary, his children Maria, Patrick, Paul and Henriette, their spouses, his grandchildren, Nicholas, Krista, Samuel, Leon and John Paul, his brother Alfred and sisters Mary and Imelda, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 24, at 9.30am, at Santa Luċija parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VALENZIA. On November 18, JOHN passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be remembered by his wife Eileen, his children Mark, Sue, Chris and Anna, his beloved nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and other family and friends in Malta and England. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the 12th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, née Pantallersco, on the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Mariella and Ivan and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARDON – LOUISE. In memory of our dearest Nanna Lu, née Calcich, on the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, VICTORIA (née Xuereb) on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mark and Caroline, Sean and Liz, Simon, Evie, Archie Henry and Atticus, Louise and Dennis Dowling, and all her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today, at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema, at 9am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARY ANN. Treasured memories of a loving daughter and sister on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her loving parents Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memories of our dear father PAUL who passed away 39 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

FORMOSA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of his 34th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his sons Lawrence and grandsons Andre’, Etienne and Jean-Pierre and their respective spouses. A Mass will be said for the repose of his soul today, Tuesday, November 22, at Stella Maris parish church, at 7.30am.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved DENIS with fondest love on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Lina and family.

MAMO – VANNA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark. Rest in peace.

SHAW – NORMAN. Treasured memories of a dearest father on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Still loved, still missed and forever dear by his sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam In ever loving and unfading memory of EDWIN A. CAMILLERI today being the 17th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Edward and his wife Lilian, Josephine, Michael and his wife Josephine, and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

MARIE LOUISE FIRMAN Remembering with love and gratitude a greatly missed mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Edward and Taygeta, Madeleine, Christine, Mark and Karen, Stuart, Michelle, Louisa and Krista.

