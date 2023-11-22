Obituary

BROWNRIGG. On November 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEMMA, née Grima, wife of Joseph, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her lovingly family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Joseph; her treasured children Rowena and her husband Joseph, Donald and his wife Irina and Ingrid; her grandchildren Gilbert, Elisa, Keith and Nicky. Mass to celebrate her life will be said on Friday, November 24, at 10am, at St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, followed by interment in the family grave at Żejtun cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Red Ward, Diabetic Ward at Mater Dei Hospital, for their loving care and attention during her stay.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE – Colonel TOMMY ANASTASI PACE, KM, OBE. In loving memory of a very dear uncle on the 13th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

BARDON – LOUISE. In ever loving memory of our dear Louise, affectionately known as Nanna Lu, on the 26th anniversary of her demise, one month short of her 99th year. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – MARY ANN. Treasured memories of a loving daughter and sister on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her loving parents Antida and Anthony, her brother Albert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Loving memories of our dear father PAUL who passed away 40 years ago. His children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

FORMOSA – FRANCIS. Treasured and loving memories of our dear father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his son Lawrence and his grandsons Andre’, Etienne and Jean Pierre. Today’s Mass celebrated at 7.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for the repose of his soul.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved DENIS with fondest love on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Lina and family.

MIZZI – ELDA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and sister on the first anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Alec, Bernie, Stephie, Richard and Iris. A Mass in her memory will be celebrated tomorrow at 6.30pm, at Lapsi church, St Julian’s.

SHAW – NORMAN. Treasured memories of a dearest father on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Still loved, still missed and forever dear. His sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI – FRANCIS. On the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. You were so precious to us. Will miss you and love you forever. Vivienne, Paul and their families.

MARIE LOUISE FIRMAN - Remembering with love and gratitude a greatly missed mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Edward and Taygeta, Madeleine, Christine, Mark and Karen, Stuart, Michelle, Louisa and Krista.

