PARNIS. On November 16, ALFRED, aged 94, in Victoria, Canada, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Margaret Parnis, née Preston. He is survived by children Michael and his wife Kathleen, Roberta and her husband Clemens Mauel, Mark and his wife Christine, Gerald and his partner Janice, and Roger and his wife Josie, his grandchildren, his sisters Sylvia Manduca and Elizabeth Parnis, his sisters in-law Anne Parnis and Rosemary Parnis, nephews and nieces, other family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMENIA GRECH – THÉRÈSE. Treasured memories of a dearly loved aunt on the third anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families. May she rest in peace.

FLYNN – MARY. In loving memory of a devoted mother on the anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by her family.

SPITERI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE and FRANCIS, on the 16th and ninth anniversary of their demise, respectively. Loving you forever your children Vivienne, Paul and their families. A Mass for the repose of their souls will be said tomorrow Sunday, November 24, at 11.45am, at St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta.

