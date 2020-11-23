Obituary

GRECH. In loving memory of JOHN SAVIOUR, who grew wings and entered eternal life on November 22, at the sprightly age of 98. Forever loved and dearly missed by his wife of 73 years Beatrice (née Gauci), his daughter Yvonne and her husband Valentino, his son Michel and his wife Angela, his son Sammy and his partner Rose, his grandchildren Kevin, Veronica, Karl, Shawn, Alexia and Sharon and their partners, his great-grandchildren James-Anthony, Justin, Charles Édouard and Alexandra Odette, his dedicated carer Ana and all of his nephews, nieces and extended family. We are comforted by the thought that he has been warmly welcomed into the next life by his beloved daughter Odette and her husband Pierre, his parents and siblings, whom he loved with all his heart. Although he had a great love for flowers, his wish was for donations to be made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares Foundation. Although he had a great love for flowers, his wish was for donations to be made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares Foundation. May he rest in love. We kindly ask for privacy and that no visits are made to the family home at this most difficult time.

In Memoriam

DARMENIA GRECH – THÉRÈSE. Treasured memories of a dearly loved aunt on the fourth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families. May she rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.