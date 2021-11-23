Obituaries

AGIUS. On November 21, at The Imperial, Sliema, MICHAEL THOMAS, aged 59, went to meet the Risen Lord. He was a gentle and kind person, and always did his best for the people he loved. He is deeply mourned by his devoted son, Thomas, his mother Phyllis, his brothers Robert and Bernard, his friends Petra, Bill and Suzie, and his many relatives and friends here and abroad. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, Novem-ber 24, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. His remains will be sent back to his home in Australia to lay in the place he loved. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family thanks the staff at The Imperial and Hospice Malta, for their support during this difficult time.

BONNICI. On November 21, at her residence, LIBERATA, known as Bertha, of Marsaxlokk, aged 56, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Catherine widow of Consiglio, her sister Siglia and her husband Vincent Carabott, her niece Maria Graziella and her husband David Bugeja, her auntie Antonia, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednes-day, November 24, at 2.30pm, for Our Lady of Pompei Sanctuary, Marsaxlokk, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Saint Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

CAVALLARO. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS, of Valletta and residing in Bir-kirkara, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mimi, his children Sandro and his wife Anna, Sonia and her partner Kevin, his beloved grandchildren Maria, Karina and her husband Dylan, Dean and Nick, his brother and his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24, at 8.45am for Santa Teresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA. On November 20, at his residence in St Julian’s, DAVID (Cello), aged 76, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers, Joseph and Lily, Jean and Maria, Louis, Ray and Anna, Bernard and Simone; his sisters, Marie Louise widow of Anthony Manduca, Thérèse widow of Charles Calleja, Hélène and her husband Joe Leone Ganado, Marguerite and Angèle widow of Ovidio Vella, his many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and niece. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMANUELE. On November 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PATRICK, of Floriana, aged 53, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Claudette, his daughter Krista, his mother Esther, his in-laws Ines and Freddie, his sister Sue, his brother Robert and his wife Yasmina, his brother-in-law Ramon and his partner, nephews and nieces Chanel, Brooke, Alain and Jinelle, their fiancées, other relatives, work colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24, at 8am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMENIA GRECH – THÉRÈSE. Treasured memo-ries of a dearly loved aunt on the fifth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families. May she rest in peace.

