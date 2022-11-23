Obituaries

GRIXTI. On November 20, JANE, née Rizzo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be fondly remembered by her children, their spouses, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and other family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place today, Wednesday, November 23, at 8.30am, at Żabbar parish church. Dear Lord, grant her eternal peace.

PRECA. On November 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, of Valletta, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Rosario, her daughters Therese, Sandra, Claire and her husband Fuoad, Stella widow of her son Charles, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 26, at 9am, for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WILMER – ANNE, née Harding, widow of Douglas, aged 89, died peacefully on November 17 at Cavell Manor Nursing Home, Woodbridge, Suffolk. Sadly missed by her daughter Katharine Ricks and her husband Will, grandchildren Anna and George, her sister Jean and her husband John Arkell, her brother William Harding, nephews and nieces Peter Arkell, Nicola Reed and Jamie Arkell and their families. The funeral service will take place on December 6, at 2 pm, at St Thomas Catholic Church, Woodbridge, followed by a private cremation and a reception at the Table Restaurant, Woodbridge.

In Memoriam

DARMENIA GRECH – THÉRÈSE. Treasured memories of a dearly loved aunt on the sixth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families. May she rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.