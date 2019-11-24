Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On November 22, JOSEPHINE, née Pantalleresco, widow of Cecil, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 87. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Mariella, wife of Ray von Brockdorff, her son Ivan and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Elisa, Marc and his wife Dani, Lara and Julian, her great-grandson Sam, her sister Sr Eugenia of the Ursuline Sisters, her brother-in-law Anton Azzopardi, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 25, at 1.30 pm for St Gregory parish church, Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On November 22, JOAN, of Swieqi, aged 75, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully away surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Vicky and Julien, her sons Sean and Sharon, Eric and Greta, Jonathan and Alison, her grandchildren Adam, Emily, Julia, Jade and Jack, her sister Bonnie, along with other relatives and friends both in Malta and in Ireland. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, November 25, at 1pm at Ibraġ parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

CAMILLERI. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA (Vicky), née Xuereb, aged 79, widow of Oswald, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Mark and his wife Caroline née Degaetano, her dearest grandsons Sean and his wife Elizabeth, Simon, her great-grandchildren Evie, Archie and Henry, her sister Louise Dowling and her husband Dennis, her brother-in-law Albert von Brockdorff, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 25 at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the nurses and staff at both Karin Grech and Mater Dei Hospitals for their dedication and hard work throughout her stay there. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

CHATLANI. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, RADHIKA (Vimla), aged 79, passed peacefully away. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raymond and his wife Valerie, her daughters Simone and Julie, her granddaughters Daniela and Jeannabelle, her brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, November 27, at 2.30pm for Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant her eternal rest. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital who looked after her with such care and devotion.

FARRUGIA – The Farrugia family of St Lucia would like to thank all those who attended the Mass commemorating the last tribute to their beloved MARY, who passed away to eternal life on Saturday, October 26, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Thank you also goes to all those who showed sympathy in this difficult moment. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday at St Laurence church Vittoriosa at 6pm and St Pius X Church in St. Lucia at 8.30am.

O’CONNELL. GEORGINA, née Pullicino, widow of Jack and much loved sister of Anne and Jo, passed peacefully at Roseville, mother and mother-in-law of Gillian and Maurice, John and Madeleine, Susan and John D, Jane and Bob, Nicky and Tony, Mary-Kate and Nigel, Caroline and John, and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id- Dar tal Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – OSWALD. Much missed and never forgotten a loving and caring father and grandfather, today on the anniversary of his death. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh and grandchildren.

CARUANA. In loving memory of my dearest mother ADELINA on the ninth anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her son Joe and his wife May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA MONTALDO – EDGAR. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Nuala, children Mairead, Ann, Patricia, Kevin, Brendan, Maureen, Edgar and Eileen, their spouses and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

CASSAR – ANTHONY. Precious memories of a loving and devoted husband and father on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Emma and son Mark. May the Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dearest mamà, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Her daughters Victoria Ann, Ann Marie and their families. Her sister Josephine, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DESPOTT – KARL ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dearest, beloved and loving brother, on the first anniversary of his demise, yesterday, November 23. Rest in peace dearest Karl. Maurice, Jean, Tania and their respective families. Please say a prayer. Karl, knowing you left us for a better place, I sorely miss you, as you were my support all through my life, since young, you were to me, my silent guardian, my watchful protector. I thank you, heartily and I love you, till Eternity. My only consolation is, that you’re not suffering anymore, but in Paradise, along, our beloved parents. Always, in my thoughts, prayers and in my heart. Tania.

FERRANTE SOMERVILLE. In sweet, loving memory of my dear parents CARMELO THOMAS and MARIÈ on the 38th and 16th anniversary of their death, respectively. Forever in our daily thoughts and prayers. Isabel and Michael, Juliana and Malcolm Scerri Ferrante.

PACE – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord 37 years ago on November 25. Always remembered by his wife Winnie, his daughter Glorianne, family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

QUATTROMANI – LAURA. In ever loving memory of a most precious mother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Graziella, Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

QUINTANO. In everlasting memory of JOSEPH who left us 24.11.1987. His children and in-laws and their respective families.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest father VICTOR today being the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John, also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAYAR. In loving memory of my dear parents GITA and GEORGE who passed away 28 (November 22) and 25 years ago (November 26) respectively this month. Forever in our thoughts. May they both rest in peace and their spirit live on forever. Their daughter Rina and grandson Gabriel (Arnold).

Requiem Masses

On the first anniversary of the passing away of VICTOR ALBANOZZO, a Mass in his memory will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, at 6.30pm, at Jesus of Nazareth church, Tigné seafront, Sliema.

A Mass for the repose of the soul of PATRICIA ELLUL-MICALLEF will be celebrated at the University Chapel on Thursday, November 28 at 6pm to mark the trigesima die of her passing away. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

Adoration

The Lay Fraternity of Blessed Charles de Foucauld will commemorate his death on December 1 at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, limits of Mġarr from 9am to 12.30pm. The programme includes adoration, a talk by Fr Jimmy Bonnici about Charles de Foucauld and Mass. All are welcome.

