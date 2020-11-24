Obituaries

ABDILLA. On November 22, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, PAULINE of Gudja, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Joe, her sisters Mary and her husband Frans Schembri, and Grace, widow of Joe Camillery, her beloved nephews and nieces whom she loved and cared for as her own, Noel and Marise-Anne, children of her late sister Antoinette, Fiona, Simon and Jonathan, Noel, Anna-Marie, Christopher, and all their respective families, especially her great nephews and nieces who were her pride and joy, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25, at 2.30pm, for St Mary’s parish church, Gudja, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Gudja cemetery. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

CALLEJA. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN-PAUL comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Eliane Micallef and her family, his devoted partner Yvonne Azzopardi, her sister Susan Berry and her family, her brother Anthony Paul Azzopardi and family, his cousins in Italy and France and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Tuesday, November 24, at 1.30pm, for Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIRMAN. On November 22, MARIE LOUISE, née Ganado, aged 97, widow of Eric, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edward and his wife Taygeta, Madeleine, Christine, Mark and his wife Karen, her treasured grandchildren Stuart, Michelle, Louisa and Krista, her sister Grace Grech Orr, her in-laws Angela Ganado and Lina Pace, her nephews and nieces and many other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Klarissi Sisters, Kappara, will be appreciated. May she rest in the peace of the Risen Lord. The family wishes to thank her devoted carers and the staff at St James Hospital, Sliema, for their constant support.

GRECH. In loving memory of JOHN SAVIOUR, who grew wings and entered eternal life on November 22, at the sprightly age of 98. Forever loved and dearly missed by his wife of 73 years Beatrice (née Gauci), his daughter Yvonne and her husband Valentino, his son Michel and his wife Angela, his son Sammy and his partner Rose, his grandchildren Kevin, Veronica, Karl, Shawn, Alexia and Sharon and their partners, his great-grandchildren James-Anthony, Justin, Charles Édouard and Alexandra Odette, his dedicated carer Ana and all of his nephews, nieces and extended family. We are comforted by the thought that he has been warmly welcomed into the next life by his beloved daughter Odette and her husband Pierre, his parents and siblings, whom he loved with all his heart. Although he had a great love for flowers, his wish was for donations to be made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares Foundation. May he rest in love. We kindly ask for privacy and that no visits are made to the family home at this most difficult time.

In Memoriam

QUATTROMANI – LAURA. In ever loving memory of a most precious mother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Graziella, Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest father VICTOR, today being the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.