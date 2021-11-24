Obituaries

CARUANA. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAWLINA of Mellieħa, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her children Vera, Fr Joe Caruana, Mellieħa parish priest, Carmen and Mario, her sisters Lucy, Doris and their families, her sisters-in-law Katie, Vicky and their families, together with the families of her late husband’s brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 25, at 2.30pm, for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA. On November 20, at his residence in St Julian’s, DAVID (Cello), aged 76, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers, Joseph and Lily, Jean and Maria, Louis, Ray and Anna, Bernard and Simone; his sisters, Marie Louise, widow of Anthony Manduca, Thérèse, widow of Charles Calleja, Hélène and her husband Joe Leone Ganado, Marguerite and Angèle, widow of Ovidio Vella, his many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and niece. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, November 24, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WALSH. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEOFFREY, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children, Karen and her husband Steve, Amanda and her husband Kevin, and Charlotte, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Judith, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 25, at 7.45am, for Tarxien parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSOLA – MICHAEL M. Cherished memories of a beloved brother on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephew, nieces, cousins, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUATTROMANI – LAURA. In ever loving memory of a most precious mother on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Graziella, Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest father VICTOR, today being the 15th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

