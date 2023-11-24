Birth

MELI. On November 20, to Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Sean, God’s most precious gift of a first-born son – HUNTER FYNN. Deo gratias et Mariæ.

Obituary

DUNFORD. On November 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, GLADYS, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her brother Vincent and his wife Yvonne, her sisters Lilian Barbara, Antoinette Gatt Rutter, Doreen and her husband Peter Brincat, her nephews and nieces in Malta, Canada, England, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, November 25, at St Julian’s parish church, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care shown over the years by the staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta and Ward M6 at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

HAYES – JOHN. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of his demise. We miss you so much.

QUATTROMANI – LAURA. In ever loving memory of a most precious mother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Graziella, Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest father VICTOR, today being the 17th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ROSE MIFSUD BONNICI - 23.12.1936 – 26.11.2005. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, being the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Antoine, her children Tonio and Pamela, Maria, Paula, Roberta, Clara and Adrian, her grandchildren Michela, Cristina and Stefano, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6, 7 and 8.30am at Saint Francis church, Ħamrun and on Sunday, November 26 at 10.30am at the chapel of Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara. Lord, grant her and our dearest Enrica Rose eternal rest.

