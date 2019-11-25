Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On November 22, JOSEPHINE, nèe Pantalleresco, widow of Cecil, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 87. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Mariella, wife of Ray von Brockdorff, her son Ivan and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Elisa, Marc and his wife Dani, Lara and Julian, her great-grandson Sam, her sister Sr Eugenia of the Ursuline Sisters, her brother-in-law Anton Azzopardi, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 25, at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA (Vicky), nèe Xuereb, widow of Oswald, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Mark and his wife Caroline nèe Degaetano, her dearest grandsons Sean and his wife Elizabeth, Simon, her great-grandchildren Evie, Archie and Henry, her sister Louise Dowling and her husband Dennis, her brother-in-law Albert von Brockdorff, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 25, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Lord, grant her eternal peace. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the nurses and staff at both Karin Grech and Mater Dei Hospitals for their dedication and hard work throughout her stay there.

FALZON. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Birkirkara, widower of Josephine, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his children Michael and his wife Sandra, Patricia and her husband Norbert, his grandchildren Shaun, Rebecca and Francesca, his brothers, in-laws, their respective spouses and families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

O’CONNELL. GEORGINA, nèe Pullicino, widow of Jack and much loved sister of Anne and Jo, passed away peacefully at Roseville. Mother and mother-in-law of Gillian and Maurice, John and Madeleine, Susan and John D, Jane and Bob, Nicky and Tony, Mary-Kate and Nigel, Caroline and John, and loving grandmother to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26, at 10.30am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAPA. On November 24, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Ing. VINCENT, aged 34, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss, his beloved wife Amanda nèe Said, his treasured twin daughters Haley and Katelyn, his parents Sammy and Mariliana Rapa, his brother John, his sister Mariella Rapa and her husband Henri Caruana, his in-laws Maria and George Said, Omar and Denise Said, his grandmother Rosemarie Refalo, his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Gozo General Hospital on Wednesday, November 27, at 4pm. Mass praesente cadavare will be celebrated at the Gozo Cathedral at 4.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the medics and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Malta and the Cancer Institute of Montpellier, France, for their dedicated care.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ETHEL on the third anniversary of her demise. Tanya and Geoffrey, Moira and Martin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – CARMELO. Today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and thoughts. God grant him eternal rest. His family.

BORG – ROBERT. In ever loving memory of our dear dad on the 12th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Ever present in our thoughts and prayers. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

DEPASQUALE – GRACE. Un-fading memories of a beloved, devoted and much loved mother on the 30th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Dr HUGO GRECH-MARGUERAT. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, his son Fr Pierre, SJ, his daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella, and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.