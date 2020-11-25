Obituaries

ABDILLA. On November 22, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, PAULINE of Gudja, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Joe, her sisters Mary and her husband Frans Schembri, and Grace, widow of Joe Camillery, her beloved nephews and nieces whom she loved and cared for as her own, Noel and Marise-Anne, children of her late sister Antoinette, Fiona, Simon and Jonathan, Maria, Noel, Anna-Marie, Christopher, and all their respective families, especially her great nephews and nieces who were her pride and joy, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Wednesday, November 25, at 2.30pm, for St Mary’s parish church, Gudja, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. May, the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

FIRMAN. On November 22, MARIE LOUISE, née Ganado, widow of Eric, aged 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edward and his wife Taygeta, Madeleine, Christine, Mark and his wife Karen, her treasured grandchildren Stuart, Michelle, Louisa and Krista, her sister Grace Grech Orr, her in-laws Angela Ganado and Lina Pace, her nephews and nieces and many other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, November 25, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, Kappara, will be appreciated.

May she rest in the peace of the Risen Lord. The family wish to thank her devoted carers and the staff of St James Hospital, Sliema, for their constant support.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ETHEL. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Her daughters Tanya and Moira, her husband Martin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – CARMELO. Today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and thoughts. God grant him eternal rest. His family.

BORG SALNITRO – ROBERT. In loving memory of our dear dad, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today, the 13th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALASCIONE. Remembering our beloved mother INEZ with fondest love on the 50th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Alfred, Marcelle, Margaret and their respective families.

DEPASQUALE – GRACE. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the 31st anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARIA. On her fourth anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Henry, Anthony, Nicola, Katryna, Francesca, Michael and Nicholas and their families.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Dr HUGO GRECH-MARGUERAT. Unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE MOORE – MIRIAM. Cherished memories of our dear mother on her seventh anniversary. Sadly missed by Marisa and Andrew, Lucienne, Jean, Rebecca and Katrina. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

