In Memoriam

BONELLO – ETHEL. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters, Tanya and Moira and her husband Martin, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG SALNITRO. In loving memory of our dear dad ROBERT, who passed away 12 years ago. We miss you so much Dad but you live forever in our hearts. May you rest in peace. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

DEPASQUALE – GRACE. Un-fading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARIA. On her fifth anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Anthony, Nicola, Katryna, Francesca, Michael and Nicholas and their families.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Dr HUGO GRECH-MARGUERAT. Unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE MOORE – MIRIAM. Cherished memories of our dear mother on her eighth anniversary. Sadly missed by Marisa and Andrew, Lucienne, Jean, Rebecca and Katrina. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

