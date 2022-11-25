Obituary

MIZZI. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELDA, née Radmilli, widow of Albert, aged 93, went to meet her Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her dear son Alec and his wife Bernie, her beloved granddaughter Stephie and Rich Green, her adored great-grandsons Artie and Otis, her inseparable twin sister Iris Sciortino, her sisters-in-law Sophie Grech, Lilian Mizzi and Rita Mizzi, her brother-in-law Derek Vella, her carers Ronalyn and Jelyan, her numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 9.30am for St Julians parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ETHEL. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remem­bered and sadly missed by her daughters, Tanya and Moira and her husband Martin, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG SALNITRO – ROBERT. In loving memory of our dear dad, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

DEPASQUALE – GRACE. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARIA. On her sixth anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her son Anthony and grandchildren Nicola, Katryna, Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Dr HUGO GRECH-MARGUERAT. Precious memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his death. Warmly remembered by his daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella, and Sandra, their respective husbands, grand­children, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our dear mother LINA, today the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her children and grandchildren. “And the dust returns to the ground it came from and the spirit returns to the God who gave it.”

In loving memory of ROSE MIFSUD BONNICI, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, tomorrow being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Antoine, her children Tonio and Pamela, Maria, Paula, Roberta, Clara and Adrian, her grandchildren Michela, Cristina and Stefano, relatives and friends. Mass will be said for the repose of her soul today at 6.30p.m. at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant her and our dearest Enrica Rose eternal rest.

