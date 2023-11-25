Obituary

SULTANA. On November 24, RONALD GEORGE, Professor of Sociology of Education, University of Malta, and director, Euro-Mediterranean Centre for Educational Research (EMCER), aged 65, suddenly passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Roseline, his sons Daniel and his wife Sarah, and Samuel and his partner Stephanie, his grandchildren Matthew, Michael and Maximilian, his sisters Marlene, Josette and Silvana, their spouses, other family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, November 27, at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ETHEL. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters, Tanya and Moira and her husband Martin and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG SALNITRO – ROBERT. In loving memory of our dear dad, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Elspeth, Maris and Robert.

DEPASQUALE – GRACE. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARIA. On her seventh anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her son Anthony and grandchildren Nicola, Katryna, Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Dr HUGO GRECH-MARGUERAT. Precious memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his death. Warmly remembered by his daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella, and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – LINA. A dear mother and grandmother, on the second anniversary of her passage to eternal life. Remembered with much love and gratitude. Forever in our hearts. Her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In loving memory of a devoted father Dr MARCEL BIANCHI November 28, 2023 being the 52nd anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow Sunday 26th November at 12.15pm at Tal-Ibraġ church, Ibraġ Forever in our thoughts and prayers His children Louis, Madeleine and Veronica, and their respective families. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday”.

