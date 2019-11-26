Obituaries

BARBARA. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH from Żebbuġ residing at St Paul’s Bay, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly missed by his wife Salvina, his children Joyce and her husband Ġorġ, Betty, his grandchildren Roderick and his wife Maria, Maria and her husband Cedric, his great-grandchild Luca, his siblings Philip and his wife Rose, Mary and Doris, Annie widow of his brother Manuel, his sister-in-law Pawla, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 27, at 7.15am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On November 25, GIOVANNA, widow of Saviour, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the age of 79. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sons Vincent and his wife Marie Louise and Charles and his wife Consuela, her grandchildren Christabelle and her husband Jordan, Caillin and his partner Rebecca, Daniol, Miriayah and Kendra, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 27, at 7.45am for Mosta parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On November 18, in Melbourne, Australia, VICTOR GEORGE BORG AM, MQR, LL.B (Melb), LL.M (Lond), former Honorary Consul of Malta for the State of Victoria, aged 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Terry, his children Georgina, Laura and Ben. He was father-in-law to Katrina and Richard, and beloved “Da” of his granddaughters, Dang Gwa, Ing and Jhan. He will be loved and remembered always and is already sorely missed. May he rest in peace.

FALZON. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Birkirkara, widower of Josephine, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Michael and his wife Sandra, Patricia and her husband Norbert, his grandchildren Shaun, Rebecca and Francesca, his brothers, in-laws, their respective spouses and families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, November 26, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALBANOZZO – VICTOR. In memory of a dear husband, today the first anniversary of his passing away. Eva.

APAP BOLOGNA – The Noble Marchesina WILFREDA APAP BOLOGNA. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Louis, Bernadette and Federica.

BROWNRIGG – HENRY. Precious memories of daddy who passed away on November 26, 1976, now reunited with our beloved mother. Forever loved and remembered by his daughters Helen, Monica and Madlyn and their respective families.

CARUANA. In loving memory of a dear and devoted mother PAULINE, today being the 31st anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by her daughter Mary Fatima and son-in-law John. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of Major PETER MANDUCA on the anniversary of his death. His wife Anna, children and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

SPITERI – Mgr LORENZO SPITERI. Today the 17th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten by his cousin Laurie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

