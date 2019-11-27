Obituaries

ATTARD. On November 26, at the Christus Sacerdos residence for elderly priests, Fr RIKKARDU ATTARD, of the Augustinian Community of St Nicholas of Tolentino, Tarxien, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Community, his siblings Mikelina, Karmena, Ġuditta, widow of his brother Ġorġ, Eddie, Frans, Tony, Doris, widow of his brother Emanuel, John and their spouses, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, other relatives and friends, particularly in Catania and Brazil where he served for several years. Tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, Fr Rikkardu’s body will lie at the Augustinian Oratory, Tarxien, from 8.15am onwards. The funeral cortège will then leave the Oratory at 9.30am for St Nicholas of Tolentino church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Augustinian Missions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAPA. On November 24, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Ing. VINCENT, aged 34, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Amanda née Said, his treasured twin daughters Haley and Katelyn, his parents Sammy and Mariliana Rapa, his brother John, his sister Mariella and her husband Henri Caruana, his in-laws Maria and George Said, Omar and Denise Said, his grandmother Rosemarie Refalo, his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Wednesday, November 27, at 4pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at the Gozo Cathedral at 4.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the medics and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Malta and the Cancer Institute of Montpellier, France, for their dedicated care.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow’s 9am Mass said at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of SPIRIDIONE PORTELLI being his anniversary.

In Memoriam

CAUCHI – JOYCE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife and mother, today being the 34th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Vince, daughters Marisa, Anita, Sonia, Sylvana, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ENRIQUEZ – VICTOR. Remembering our dear father with love and gratitude on the 17th anniversary of his death. Noel and Josephine, Robert, Frederick and Catherine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his meeting the Lord on November 28. Deeply missed by his wife Mary Rose, his children and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

SULTANA – ROLAND. Unfading memories of a beloved husband and father on the 30th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Ritaand his daughters Roberta and Andreina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – LEONE (ex-PS646). In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Giorgia, 11 children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Public blood drive

The Eden Leisure Group and National Blood Transfusion Service have come together to organise a public blood drive in an attempt to help solve the blood shortage problem in the country. On Thursday, between 8.30am and 1pm, the public is being urged to step forward and give ‘a gift of life’ to those in need. The blood drive will take place in front of the Eden Cinema in St Julian’s. For more information, visit www.blood.gov.mt