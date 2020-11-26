Obituaries

CASSOLA. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL M., formerly of Msida and residing at Dar Ta’ Saura, Rabat, aged 63. He leaves to mourn his great loss his brothers Lionel, Adrian and his wife Rita, his nephew Edward and nieces Gabriella, Aida and Adèle, relatives and friends. He was a much beloved brother and uncle and indeed loved by all those who knew him. We will all cherish memories of his amazingly cheerful disposition despite the challenges that he faced in life. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 28, at 8.30am, for Msida parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, of Msida, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her children John and his partner Pauline, Neville and his wife Fiona, Caroline and her husband Ismael, her grand-children Michela, Alexia, Matthew, Martina and Benjamin, her sister Connie Scicluna, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, November 27, at 8am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, WILLIAM HUGH, known as Billy, surrounded by his family, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved daughter Jennifer and her husband Raymond Cortis, his grand-children Francesca, Andrea, Cristina and Maya, his beloved brother Hugh Naudi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 28, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Moviment Missjun-arju Gesù fil-Proxxmu, Gozo, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Simblija Home, Naxxar, for their dedication and hard work.

In Memoriam

ALBANOZZO. Remembering with love our dear VICTOR. His wife Eva, his daughter Faye and his brothers Robert, Joe and family.

BROWNRIGG – HENRY. Time passes but it doesn’t dim happy memories of daddy on the 44th anniversary of his death. Never far from our thoughts, always in our hearts and prayers. Helen and Madlyn.

CARUANA – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother. Today being the 33rd anniversary of her death. Always remembered with much love and in our prayers. Her daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John, relatives and friends. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of Major PETER MANDUCA on the anniversary of his death. His wife Anna, children and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

SPITERI – Mgr. LORENZO SPITERI. Today the 18th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten by his cousin Laurie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

