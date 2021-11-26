Obituary

MIFSUD. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIOVANNA of Ħamrun, aged 102, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her children Dorothy, widow of Alfred Abela, Peter and his wife Pauline, Mary, widow of her son Paul Mifsud Cremona, her grandchildren Christine, Caroline, Stephen, Karl, Roberta, Robert, Claudine and their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 27, at 9.30am, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAMSAY SCICLUNA. On November 25, MARIE CHRISTIANE RAMSAY SCICLUNA, Baroness of Tabria, known to all as Muffy, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her daughter Justine, partner Anthony Miceli Demajo and her immediate family Marcus, his wife, Marion, Romina, Markus Junior, Matthew, Luke and her devoted carers, Carol, Janice, Edgar, Aileen and Chona.Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 27, at Naxxar parish church, at 10am. No flowers by request but charity donations to The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALBANOZZO – VICTOR. On the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Faye and her partner Johnathan, his brothers Joe and Clare Albanozzo and their family and his other brother Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be held at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm for those wishing to attend.

BROWNRIGG – HENRY. Unforgettable and precious memories of our beloved father especially today, the 45th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed and forever loved by his devoted daughters Helen and Madlyn.

CARUANA – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother, today being the 34th anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Mary Fatima and son-in-law John. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANDUCA – Major PETER MANDUCA. In loving memory. His children and grandchildren.

SPITERI – Mgr LORENZO SPITERI. Today the 19th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten by his cousin Laurie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.