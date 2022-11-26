Obituaries

CIAVOLA. On November 21, MICHAEL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Lisa and her daughters Mandi, Sadie and Hollie, his sons Michael, Mark, Matthew, Malcolm, Marius, Martin, their husbands and wives, partners and grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Monday, November 28, at 2pm at St Dominic’s church (Madonna tal-Għar), Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, kindly accepted.

MIZZI. On November 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELDA, née Radmilli, widow of Albert, aged 93, went to meet her Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her dear son Alec and his wife Bernie, her beloved granddaughter Stephie and Rich Green, her adored great-grandsons Artie and Otis, her inseparable twin sister Iris Sciortino, her sisters-in-law Sophie Grech, Lilian Mizzi and Rita Mizzi, her brother-in-law Derek Vella, her carers Ronalyn and Jelyan, her numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 9.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On November 24, with great sadness we say goodbye to my father DENIS. He went to meet the Lord and my grandparents. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers. We will celebrate his loving life on Monday, November 28, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, at 9.15am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALBANOZZO – VICTOR. On the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Faye and her partner Johnathan, his brothers Robert and Joe and his wife Clare Albanozzo, his nephews and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BROWNRIGG – HENRY. Beautiful memories of happy days spent with daddy so many years ago still so clearly imprinted on our minds and cherished forever. Rest in eternal peace until we are reunited again. Helen and Madlyn.

CARUANA – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother, today being the 35th anniversary of her death. Remembered by her daughter Mary Fatima and son-in-law John. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANDUCA – Major PETER MANDUCA. In loving memory. His children and grandchildren.

MICOVIC. In loving memory of our MICHAEL who left us so suddenly and too soon three years ago. Milica, Milos, Monica, Roberta, Andrea, Mark, Marion, Marcus and their families. “One thing have I desired of the Lord that I will seek after – that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life; to behold the beauty of the Lord and to enquire in his Temple.” Psalm 27/4.

SPITERI – Mgr. LORENZO SPITERI. Today the 20th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten by his cousin Laurie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

