Obituaries

BORG. On November 22, at his residence, JOSEPH, of Floriana, residing in Mtarfa, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Victoria, his siblings, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 27, at 8.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where funeral mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. On November 22, SONIA, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 to join her beloved Robbie. She will be forever missed by her only daughter Maryse and her husband Michael Attard Montalto and other relatives and friends, including the community at Hilltop Gardens Retirement Village, Naxxar, where she resided for the past eight years. We shall always remember her kind heart and lovely smile. A mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Monday, November 27, at 9am, at the chapel of the Risen Christ, Hilltop Gardens Retirement Village, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

KERR. VICTOR rested peacefully in the arms of the Lord on November 22, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Olga, his children Aaron, Odette and her husband Edward, his dear grand-daughter Angelica, his siblings and their spouses, his in-laws and their spouses, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Monday, November 27, at Jesus of Nazareth church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms forever.

SAID. On November 5, at University Hospital Coventry, UK, ANDREW GEORGE, of Luqa, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. Loved and cherished by his wife Elizabeth, son Sebastian, daughters Naomi and her husband Barney, Mercedes and her partner James, grandsons Kasper and Gabriel, brothers and sisters Grace, Vivienne, Joseph, Carmel and Myriam and their families, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said on Saturday, December 2, at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, at 10.30am, followed by a private burial in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALBANOZZO. In loving memory of our dearest VICTOR on the fifth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his daughter Faye and her partner Jonathan, his brothers Joe and his wife Clare and their sons and families, and Robert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BROWNRIGG – HENRY. Precious memories of happy days come to mind especially today the 47th anniversary of the sad day you left us to meet the Risen Lord. Forever loved and remembered by your daughters Helen and Madlyn.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of my brother ANTHONY, being the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

CARUANA – PAULINE. Widow of Dr Clo Caruana N.P M.P. In sweet loving memory of a dear and devoted mother, today being the 36th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughter Mary Fatima and son-in-law John, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COLEIRO – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dear mama, being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Victoria and Ann Marie, their families and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DESPOTT – KARL ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading, loving memories of my beloved brother Karl who passed away on November 23 five years ago. Gone but never forgotten. Seems like yesterday, dear, miss you sorely, so very much, always and daily in my thoughts and prayers. Please watch over me, and my family. Love you till eternity. Tania.

MANDUCA – Major PETER MANDUCA. In loving memory, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

MICOVIC – MICHAEL. In loving and affectionate memory of our brother and uncle who left us so suddenly four years ago. Still missed so much. Lord, keep him safe in Your loving arms. Milica, Monica, Roberta, Andrea, Mark and their families.

QUINTANO. In everlasting memory of JOSEPH and ELSIE, who left us 24.11.1987 and 1.4.1989. Their children, spouses and their families.

SPITERI – Mgr LORENZO SPITERI. Today the 21st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten by his cousin Laurie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved brother MARTIN, tomorrow being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always missed and fondly remembered in the thoughts and prayers of his brothers and sister, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARIA GRISCTI Cherished and unfading memories of a most dear and beloved daughter and sister, today being the first anniversary of her rebirth to everlasting life. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her parents Joyce and Tony and her brother Leonard.

