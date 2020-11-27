Obituaries

AQUILINA. On November 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMENA of Mellieħa, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Vicky and Guido, John, widower of her daughter Anna, Charles and Kathy, Mary Rose and Joe, Antoinette and Jimmy, Agnes and Joe, Doris and Andreas, Imelda and Anthony, Joe and Rose Ann, her treasured grandchildren and great grandchildren, her brother Alfred and Rose, her in-laws Maria and Sr Antonia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 28, at 2.15pm for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at the Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery in Mellieħa. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On November 25, FRANCIS (Frans ta’ Buqana), of Rabat, aged 70, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elizabeth, his children Joanne and her husband Charlie, Charlie and his wife Ingrid, Angelo, Stephanie and her husband Jeffrey, his grandchildren Gianfranco, Danica, Jake, Thea and Elise, their fiancées, his sisters Maria, widow of Anġlu, Karmena, widow of Alfred and Josephine and her husband Michael, residing in Australia, his in-laws and their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 28, at 9.30am, for Mdina Cathedral, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSOLA. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL M. formerly of Msida and residing at Dar Ta’ Saura, Rabat, aged 63. He leaves to mourn his great loss his brothers Lionel, Adrian and his wife Rita, his nephew Edward and nieces Gabriella, Aida and Adèle, relatives and friends. He was a much beloved brother and uncle and indeed loved by all those who knew him. We will all cherish memories of his amazingly cheerful disposition despite the challenges that he faced in life. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 28, at 8.30am, for Msida parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital WILLIAM HUGH known as Billy, surrounded by his family, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved daughter Jennifer and her husband Raymond Cortis, his grandchildren Francesca, Andrea, Cristina and Maya, his beloved brother Hugh Naudi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 28, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Moviment Missjunarju Gesù fil-Proxxmu, Gozo, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Simblija Home, Naxxar for their dedication and hard work.

In Memoriam

CAUCHI – JOYCE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife and mother, today being the 35th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Vince, daughters Marisa, Anita, Sonia, Sylvana, sons-in-law, grandchildren and relatives. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his meeting the Lord on November 28. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 28, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – ROLAND. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Rita and daughters Roberta and Andreina and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved brother MARTIN on the second anniversary of his demise. Always missed and fondly remembered by his brothers and sister and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – LEONE (ex-PS646). In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 36th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Giorgia, 11 children, in-laws, grand­children and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

