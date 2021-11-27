Obituaries

RAMSAY SCICLUNA. On November 25, MARIE CHRISTIANE RAMSAY SCICLUNA PERGOLA, Baroness of Tabria, known to all as Muffy, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Justine, partner Anthony Miceli Demajo, her immediate family Marcus, his wife, Marion, Romina, Marcus Junior, Matthew, Luke, her many friends and her devoted carers, Carol, Janice, Edgar, Aileen and Chona.Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, November 27, at Naxxar parish church, at 10am. No flowers by request, charity donations to The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, would be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SACCASAN. On November 25, HENRY, at his residence in Cospicua, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his daughters Diana and her husband Martin and Rachel and her husband Marco, his grandchildren Gabriella and her husband Stephen, Deborah and David, Stefania, Matthew and Amanda. His sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, November 27, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On November 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA, widow of Spiru, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord. She is deeply mourned by her children Alfred, Jenny, Franco, Mariella, David, Stefania and Christine, their spouses and her 11 grandchildren, her brothers, sister and their families.Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, November 27, at 8.30am, at the church of the Annunciation of Our Lady, Balzan. Interment will take place at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his meeting the Lord on November 28. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, November 28, at 5.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved brother MARTIN, today the third anniversary of his demise. Always missed and forever remembered in the thoughts and prayers of his brothers and sister, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather, LEONE (ex-PS646), today the 37th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Giorgia, 11 children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

