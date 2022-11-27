Birthday greeting

John Grech, on your 86th birthday, a loving husband, a caring father and an adorable grandfather. You’ve taught us so much about life. We will cherish all the times we spend together.

Obituaries

GAMBINA. On November 26, EDGAR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 77. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved daughter Gabrielle, his friend Ines, his brothers Paul and his wife Josette, John and his wife Mariella, his sister Antonella and her husband Anthony Bernard, his uncle Anton Azzopardi, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, November 30 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff in the Cardiac and ITU departments.

GRISCTI. On November 26, MARIA, of San Ġwann, aged 44, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A most beloved daughter and sister. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by her mother Joyce, her father Tony, her brother Leonard, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, November 29 at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes church, San Ġwann, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

KEASLEY. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERTA, formerly of Mġarr, aged 81. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Carlo and his wife Marie Therese, Roberto and his wife Rose Marie, and Gabriella, relatives and friends. She was a much beloved aunt, and indeed loved by all those who knew her; we will all cherish memories of her. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 28, at 12.45pm, for Mġarr parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Putinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On November 24, with great sadness we say goodbye to my father DENIS. He went to meet the Lord and my grandparents. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers. We will celebrate his loving life tomorrow, Monday, November 28, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, at 9.15am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In ever loving memory of a most precious and loved father, PAUL, of Dingli (ex-customs officer), on what would have been his 100th birthday today, November 27. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Victor, Carmelo, Margaret, Mary, Reno, Rita and Frans, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

BUSIETTA – HADRIAN. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of his death. Forever in his family’s thoughts and prayers.

CARUANA MONTALDO – EDGAR. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Nuala, children Mairead, Ann, Patricia, Kevin, Brendan, Maureen, Edgar and Eileen, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandson. Please remember him in your prayers.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his meeting the Lord on November 28. Deeply missed by his children, grand­children and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomor­row, Monday, November 28, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

MAHONEY – KEVIN J. In celebration of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved. Seventh anni­versary and missed beyond measure. Always in our hearts. His wife Nicky, his sons Kurt and Ryan and their respective spouses Janelle and Mafalda, his in-laws Oliver Agius, Carol and Patrick Scicluna Calleja and all the family. Dear Lord, keep Kevin in your loving embrace.

SCHMIDT-KOTOBREC – ALI. Mother-courage of Peter. Brave survivor of the Holocaust, today her anniversary. Forever in my heart. Shalom!

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved brother MARTIN, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always missed and forever remembered in the thoughts and prayers of his brothers and sister, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, LEONE (ex-PS646), today the 38th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Giorgia, 11 children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAURICE CALLUS In ever loving memory of our beloved brother Forever in our hearts Tony, Albert and Marguerite Tomorrow the 20th anniversary of his passing away, Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 7.30am at St Francis church, Msida Street, Birkirkara.

With deep regret the Mifsud family of Żebbuġ announce the demise of our sister Madre ANSELMINA MIFSUD former Mother General of the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus. She passed to eternal life on Monday, November 21 at the age of 80. She is sadly missed by the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters which she served for 64 years and leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters, Philip, Angela, Rose, Anton, Tessie, Tarcisio, John, Francis and Alfred and their respective families. She joined our parents Philip and Salvina, her brothers and sister who passed to eternal life before her, Paul, Ġużeppa, Carmel, and Michael. Their respective families are also participating in the mourning of their aunt. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, November 28 at 2.15pm at St Francis church, Ħriereb Road, Msida, followed by interment in the grave of the society at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Your prayers for the repose of her soul will be very much appreciated. Donations to the same Franciscan Sisters, instead of flowers, are suggested by the Mifsud family. Lord, grant her eternal rest

JOE PACE of Żabbar on the 40th anniversary of his passing away. Still loved and missed by his loving wife Winnie, his daughter Glorianne, grandchildren, his sister Irma, family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas holidays. Last trading day, Thursday, December 22, 2022, re-open, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.