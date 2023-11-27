In Memoriam

BUSIETTA – HADRIAN. In everlasting memory, on the second anniversary of his death. Forever in his family’s thoughts and prayers.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his meeting the Lord on the 28th November. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, and their respective families. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 28, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved brother MARTIN, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always missed and fondly remembered in the thoughts and prayers of his brothers and sister, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, LEONE (ex-PS646), today the 39th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Giorgia, 11 children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

