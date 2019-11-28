Obituaries

BROWN. On November 26, MARY KATHLEEN, passed away peacefully, at Villa Messina, Rabat, widow of Jack Lindsay Brown. She will always be loved and remembered by her cousin Daphne and her husband John Holmes, as well as her friends at St Andrew’s Scots church, Valletta, and at Villa Messina. The funeral service will be held at the Chapel of the Addolorata Cemetery, tomorrow, Friday, November 29, at 9am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICOVIC. On November 26, MICHAEL, passed away suddenly, a beloved brother and uncle. He leaves to mourn his sisters Milica Micovic and Monica Vassallo Cesareo, his brother Milos, his niece Roberta and nephews Andrea, Mark and their respective families, his cousin Marcus Marshall and his wife Marion. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 29, at 8.15am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta, Balzan would be appreciated. May God grant him eternal peace and have mercy on his soul.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Sr MARIE ROSE of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition. In loving memory of a very dear sister and aunt on the sixth anniversary of her death. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tessie, Alex, Caroline, Veronica and their families.

CALLEJA – JULIAN. In loving memory on the anniversary of his passing away 17 years ago. A warm, kind and unassuming father and grandfather who was a totally devoted family man with committed Christian principles. Deeply missed by his children and families Arnold, Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry and his grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLUS – MAURICE. Treasured memories of our most beloved brother on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Albert, Marguerite and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI – Dr FRANK CHETCUTI. In fondest memory of our beloved father who passed peacefully away 35 years ago today. Always remembered by his children Joe, Anton, Theresa, George and Mary-Anne and their respective wives and husbands and his dear beloved grandchildren.

GRECH – BESSIE. Lovingly remembered on her 22nd anniversary by husband Saviour, children Adrian, Serah and Andrew, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his meeting the Lord today. Deeply missed by his wife Mary Rose, his children and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

MALLIA. In loving memory of JACKIE née Mizzi, on the 13th anniversary of her passing away.

Remembering you is easy

As I do that everyday

But there’s an ache within my heart

That will never go away.

Mummy.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of our dear parents SPIRIDIONE and RITA. Being our dear father’s anniversary today. Always in our prayers, his loving children Carmen, Marsette and Peter Paul and their families.

SCOLARO. Loving memories of my dearest mother MARY, on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered. Her son John. Rest in peace.