Obituary

PSAILA. On November 27, ROŻINA, of Żebbuġ, aged 93. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Sr Agnese of the Benedictine Sisters, Vittoriosa, and Carmela, nephews, nieces and great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Saturday, November 28, at 2.30pm, for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Sr MARIE ROSE of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition. On her seventh anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special sister and aunt who loved and cared for us so much. May she rest in peace. Tessie, Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CALLEJA – JULIAN. In loving memory, on the anniversary of his passing away 18 years ago. A warm, kind and unassuming father and grandfather, a totally devoted family man with committed Christian prin-ciples. Resting in peace with his wife Imelda and his son Arnold, he remains deeply missed by his children and families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry and his grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLUS – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of our most beloved brother on the 18th anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Albert and Marguerite.

CHETCUTI – Dr FRANK CHETCUTI. In fondest memory of our beloved father who passed peacefully away 36 years ago today. Always remembered by his children and their respective wives and husbands and his dear beloved grandchildren.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved JOJO on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Denise, his brothers and sister, in laws and their families. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA SACCO. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved SUSAN, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 15th anniversary of her going to live in the glory of God. May she always rest in the love of the Divine Lord. Almighty God give her eternal peace she deserves so much. Her ever loving husband Lino, her devoted sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine and her grand-children Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, November 29, at 11.30am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his meeting the Lord today. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – JACKIE née Mizzi.

Remembering you is easy

As I do that every day

But there’s an ache within my heart

That will never go away.

Mummy.

MALLIA – JACKIE. Re-membered with much love today and always. John and Tessa, Francesca and Julian, Anthony and Sarah.

PORTELLI. SPIRIDIONE and RITA. In ever loving memory of my dear father today on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His memory lives in me. His son Peter Paul, Tania and grandchildren.

SCHEMBRI – MAE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her husband, her children Jenny, Moira, Gordon, Ruth, Anthony and Audrey their spouses children and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal life.

SCOLARO. Loving memories of my mother MARY, today the 37th year of her demise. Always remembered. Her son John. Rest in peace.

