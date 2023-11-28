In Memoriam

AGIUS – Sr MARIE ROSE of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition. On her 10th anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special aunt who loved and cared for us so much. May she rest in peace. Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CALLEJA – JULIAN. In loving memory of a devoted family man with committed Christian principles. 21 years have passed since he went to meet the Risen Lord, but the presence of our kind and unassuming father and grandfather remains strongly with us to this day. Resting in peace with his wife Imelda and his son Arnold, he remains deeply missed by his children and their families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry, and his grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLUS – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of our most beloved brother on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten and always missed. Tony, Albert and Marguerite.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved JOJO on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Denise, his brothers and sister, in-laws and their families. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

MALLIA – JACKIE née Mizzi.

I broke my heart to lose you

Though you did not go alone

For part of me went with you

The day God called you home

As life goes on without you

And days turn into years

They hold a thousand memories

And many silent tears.

Mummy.

MALLIA – JACKIE. Remembered with much love ‒ John, Tessa, Francesca and Anthony.

MALLIA – JACKIE. In loving memory of a beloved wife and mother on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. You are in our heart, our thoughts and in our life. Always. Paul and Francesca.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of our dear parents RITA and especially today being my dear father’s anniversary SPIRIDIONE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son Peter Paul, Tania and grandchildren.

SCIRIHA. In loving memory of SALVINO, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always in my heart and prayers. His granddaughter Adriana.

SCOLARO – MARY. Loving memories of my dearest mother, today the 40th anniversary of her demise. Always miss her and is on my mind and in my heart. Her son John. Rest in peace.

