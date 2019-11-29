Obituaries

BUGEJA. On November 27, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ANGELA, widow of Carmelo, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her daughters Mariella and her husband ambassador Carmel Vassallo, Sylvia and her husband Philip Lomax, Melanie and her husband Minister Carmelo Abela, her grandchildren Adrian, Bernardine, Cynthia, Ivan, Amy, Andrea and Nadine, their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 29, at 2.45pm, for the chapel of St Gregory, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to the Nazareth Foundation, Żejtun, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff of the JP 1 ward at St Vincent de Paul Residence. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On November 28, at her residence in Mdina, MARY, aged 83, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Roger, her children Martin, Particia, Carmen and Paul and his wife Tania, her brothers and sisters John and his wife Annie, Nicholas and his wife Marthese, Doris, and Paul and his wife Mary, her husband’s brothers and sisters and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her residence today, Friday, November 29, at 2.45pm for Mdina Cathedral where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

CAMILLERI. On November 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAWLA of Rabat, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Leli and his wife Benny and his family residing in Australia, her nephews and nieces Mary, Joyce, Mario, Paul, Philip, Donald, Joe, Charlie and Mary, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, at 2pm, for Rabat parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (Jojo), aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving and devoted wife Denise, née Fava, his beloved mother Rose, his brothers Paul and his wife Anouk, and George, his sister Marie and her husband Michael Micallef Trigona, his in-laws Isabel and her husband David Formosa, Corinne Scicluna, Peter Fava and his wife Edwige, Marcelle Abela, Angele and her husband Chris Granger; his nephews and nieces Vibeke, Greta, Beppe, Robert, Andrew, James, Claire, Ingrid, Danielle, Norah, Bertha, Nicola, Joanna and Tessa together with their respective spouses and partners; his grandnephews and grandnieces Ella, Ida, Eva, Mara, Charlotte, Thomas, Luke, Erika, Carla, Rebecca, Michela, Leah, Luke, Robert, Billy, Leo, Nina, Martina, Kyle, Isaiah, Mia and Senna. He also leaves to mourn his loss, uncles, aunts, his many cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, at 1.45pm, for St Mary's parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to LifeCycle Malta, c/o Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital, particularly the Renal Unit and ITU, for their dedicated care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On November 27, RITA, passed away suddenly at home. A beloved wife of Saviour and mother of Michael and his wife Valerie, Frances and her husband Michael, Rachel and her husband Frank, her grandchildren Carla, Julia, Jeremy, Julian, Angelika, Michaela and Isaac, her brothers and sisters and all the family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, at Sannat parish church at 3.30 pm. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi or Dar L’Arka, Għajnsielem, Gozo.

May God grant her eternal peace and have mercy on her soul.

In Memoriam



BONELLO. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, ANGELE, today the eight anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her son Miguel and his wife Annabelle, and her grandchildren Emma and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated tomorrow at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

BONELLO – ANGELE. Remembering a dear friend with love and affection on the eighth anniversary of her death. Carole. Rest in peace.

BORG – SANDRA. Unfading memories of a dear daughter and sister- in-law. Always in our prayers. Rest in peace. Maggie and Carm, Christine and Joseph, Suzanne and Tonio.

BORG CARDONA – EVELYN and LEWIS. Remembering with much love our dear parents. Forever in our thoughts and prayers Albert and Monica, Edward and Maggie, Joanne and Hubert, Simone and Leonard and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CARUANA – IRIS. Cherished and unfading memories of a caring and loving mother and sister-in-law, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers, Bernadette Angeli, Thèrése and Tony Zammit, Marie and Philip Tabone, grandchildren, Lillian and Rose Sansone.

DEPASQUALE – Bishop ANNETTO DEPASQUALE. Unfading memories of a loving and much loved brother on the eighth anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – SAVIOUR. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the eight anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his sons Albert, Alex and Mario and their families.

FARRUGIA SACCO. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved SUSAN, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 14th anniversary of her going to live in the glory of God. May she always rest in the love of the Divine Lord. Almighty God give her eternal peace she deserves so much. Her ever loving husband Lino, her devoted sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, and her grand-children Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Friday, November 29, at 6pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

FRENDO RANDON – RENE. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Fabrizia and grandsons Sam, Alex and Lucas.

MAHONEY – KEVIN J. Cherished memories of a most beloved husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Lovingly remembered by his wife Nicky, his sons Kurt and Ryan, their respective fiancés Janelle and Mafalda and all the family. Lord, keep Kevin in Your loving embrace.

MIFSUD – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 31st anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her great-nephews Robert and Henry and all the other members of her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 31st anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by the directors, editors and staff of Allied Newspapers Limited and Progress Press Co. Ltd.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 31st anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by the council members of The Strickland Foundation.

TABONE – JOSIE. Cherished memories of a dear father on his 30th anniversary.

You may be out of sight

We may be worlds apart

But you are always on our minds

And forever in our heart.

Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Joe, Colin, Mario and families.

